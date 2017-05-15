Schools contesting more home values

Schools contesting more home values

Penny O'Brien budgeted to pay about $5,630 in annual property taxes when she bought her Sylvania condominium last May. So when she received a registered letter from the Lucas County Auditor's Office informing her the taxes could be hiked to $9,950, she was stunned and confused. Mrs. O'Brien, 72, is one of more than 200 homeowners in the Sylvania school district whose taxes could increase because they bought their homes for more than their valuations on the tax rolls.

Maumee, OH

