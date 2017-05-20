Religion Offerings: 5-20

Religion Offerings: 5-20

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

The Toledo Area Associate Networking Group, which includes sisters and lay associates affiliated with several area religious communities, is participating in a day of service today at the Sylvania Franciscan campus. Members will be sewing "pillow case" dresses and drawstring shorts, based on the national program Little Dresses for Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maumee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15) 14 hr Joss Marlena 163
Pound me hard May 15 Allen7542 1
News Panel to look at how heroin affects area May 15 Beth 2
Frampton May 8 billy boy 2
News Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10) Apr 29 Anonymous 2
Brittany Allen Apr 26 Loved her 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Apr '17 Go Blue Forever 44
See all Maumee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maumee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Lucas County was issued at May 19 at 10:21PM EDT

Maumee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maumee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Maumee, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,931 • Total comments across all topics: 281,139,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC