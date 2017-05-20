Religion Offerings: 5-20
The Toledo Area Associate Networking Group, which includes sisters and lay associates affiliated with several area religious communities, is participating in a day of service today at the Sylvania Franciscan campus. Members will be sewing "pillow case" dresses and drawstring shorts, based on the national program Little Dresses for Africa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|14 hr
|Joss Marlena
|163
|Pound me hard
|May 15
|Allen7542
|1
|Panel to look at how heroin affects area
|May 15
|Beth
|2
|Frampton
|May 8
|billy boy
|2
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|2
|Brittany Allen
|Apr 26
|Loved her
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Go Blue Forever
|44
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC