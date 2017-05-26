Rain won't dampen plans for holiday trips

While rain is forecast locally for Memorial Day weekend - the unofficial start of summer in the United States - Joe Hensing says that shouldn't affect his weekend plans one bit. His two sons will be playing in a youth soccer tournament in Sylvania, "and they'll play in the rain - it doesn't matter," Mr. Hensing of Toledo said Thursday afternoon while filling up his car at a Sunoco station at Stickney Avenue and Matzinger Road in North Toledo.

