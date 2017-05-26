Rain won't dampen plans for holiday t...

Rain won't dampen plans for holiday trips

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

While rain is forecast locally for Memorial Day weekend - the unofficial start of summer in the United States - Joe Hensing says that shouldn't affect his weekend plans one bit. His two sons will be playing in a youth soccer tournament in Sylvania, "and they'll play in the rain - it doesn't matter," Mr. Hensing of Toledo said Thursday afternoon while filling up his car at a Sunoco station at Stickney Avenue and Matzinger Road in North Toledo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maumee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12) Wed Curious kin 7
Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15) May 22 mikehawkshaw 164
News Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church... May 22 They cannot kill ... 2
Pound me hard May 15 Allen7542 1
News Panel to look at how heroin affects area May 15 Beth 2
Frampton May 8 billy boy 2
News Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10) Apr 29 Anonymous 2
See all Maumee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maumee Forum Now

Maumee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maumee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Maumee, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,848 • Total comments across all topics: 281,284,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC