Partnerships essential to growth, says Dana chief

Jim Kamsickas, president and chief executive of Dana Inc. , in a keynote speech to an audience of local business and community leaders Wednesday, cited partnership with the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority for its decision to locate a manufacturing operation in Overland Industrial Park in Toledo. He spoke at the port authority's "update to the community" in the Toledo Museum of Art's Glass Pavilion attended by about 190 people.

