Partnerships essential to growth, says Dana chief
Jim Kamsickas, president and chief executive of Dana Inc. , in a keynote speech to an audience of local business and community leaders Wednesday, cited partnership with the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority for its decision to locate a manufacturing operation in Overland Industrial Park in Toledo. He spoke at the port authority's "update to the community" in the Toledo Museum of Art's Glass Pavilion attended by about 190 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|2
|Brittany Allen
|Apr 26
|Loved her
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|First Muslim Congressman stumps in Toledo for C... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Treatz9726
|3
|Walking partner (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|MrWaterville
|1
|Critics: 2nd charter school probe needed (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Bullseye
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC