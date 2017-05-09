Panelists discuss potential effects o...

Panelists discuss potential effects of NEXUS pipeline

Monday May 8 Read more: Toledo Blade

Dozens of Bowling Green-area residents packed city council chambers Monday to hear experts discuss how the proposed NEXUS Gas Transmission pipeline's construction could affect a nearby fault and the city's water supply. Arranged by Mayor Richard Edwards, the experts took questions submitted by city council about how the 36-inch pipeline's construction could impact the area during construction and when natural gas is pumped through.

