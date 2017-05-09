Panelists discuss potential effects of NEXUS pipeline
Dozens of Bowling Green-area residents packed city council chambers Monday to hear experts discuss how the proposed NEXUS Gas Transmission pipeline's construction could affect a nearby fault and the city's water supply. Arranged by Mayor Richard Edwards, the experts took questions submitted by city council about how the 36-inch pipeline's construction could impact the area during construction and when natural gas is pumped through.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frampton
|May 8
|billy boy
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|May 6
|Navyseabeewife
|159
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|2
|Brittany Allen
|Apr 26
|Loved her
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|First Muslim Congressman stumps in Toledo for C... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Treatz9726
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC