Netflix series has educators urging d...

Netflix series has educators urging dialogue on suicide

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

It's not every day that a Netflix show becomes the topic of conversation in a high school psychology class, but 13 Reasons Why has proven itself to not be the normal Netflix show. The series, based on the 2007 novel Thirteen Reasons Why , follows teenager Clay Jensen in his quest to uncover the story behind his classmate and crush, Hannah, and her decision to end her life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maumee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15) 23 hr Navyseabeewife 159
News Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10) Apr 29 Anonymous 2
Brittany Allen Apr 26 Loved her 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Apr 12 Go Blue Forever 44
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Apr 11 Anon 17
News First Muslim Congressman stumps in Toledo for C... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Treatz9726 3
Walking partner (Sep '15) Sep '15 MrWaterville 1
See all Maumee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maumee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lucas County was issued at May 06 at 10:04PM EDT

Maumee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maumee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Maumee, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,033 • Total comments across all topics: 280,828,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC