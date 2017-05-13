Maumee woman dies in single-vehicle crash

Police said Anne Seegert, 67, of Maumee died after a vehicle in which she was traveling struck a large sign-support pole near West Dussel Drive and Arrowhead Road about 11:50 a.m. Ms. Seegert was taken to University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital, where she died about 12:40 p.m. Police said they could not immediately report if Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.