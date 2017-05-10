Maumee orchestra sets up doughnut drive

High school and middle school orchestra students in Maumee are holding a drive-through doughnut sale May 20 to raise money for new instruments. Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be brought in from the Allen Park, Mich., site and will be on sale from 8:30 to 11 a.m. in front of Gateway Middle School at 900 Gibbs St. Customers can donate a dozen doughnuts to the Cherry Street Mission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.