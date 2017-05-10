Maumee orchestra sets up doughnut drive

Maumee orchestra sets up doughnut drive

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

High school and middle school orchestra students in Maumee are holding a drive-through doughnut sale May 20 to raise money for new instruments. Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be brought in from the Allen Park, Mich., site and will be on sale from 8:30 to 11 a.m. in front of Gateway Middle School at 900 Gibbs St. Customers can donate a dozen doughnuts to the Cherry Street Mission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maumee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Frampton Mon billy boy 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15) May 6 Navyseabeewife 159
News Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10) Apr 29 Anonymous 2
Brittany Allen Apr 26 Loved her 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Apr 12 Go Blue Forever 44
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Apr 11 Anon 17
News First Muslim Congressman stumps in Toledo for C... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Treatz9726 3
See all Maumee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maumee Forum Now

Maumee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maumee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Maumee, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,819 • Total comments across all topics: 280,900,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC