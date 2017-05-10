Maumee businesses coming to Arrowhead Park
"We understand there is businesses going to Downtown Toledo to follow ProMedica, and they would benefit from ProMedica, but it's good for downtown Toledo, which means it's good for Northwest Ohio, but, it's not hurting Maumee", saidCarr. Driving around Arrowhead Park, there are still quite a few for lease signs up, but Carr said the city sees record income tax receipts and they're growing their actual business population.
