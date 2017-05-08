Name: Mariya K. Trickett Title: Senior vice president, global human resources r Company: Dana Location: Cham, Switzerland & Maumee, Ohio, USA Age: 35 Family: Partner, Eric Born: Kirovograd, Ukraine Nationality: Ukraine and USA Languages: Master's degree in human resource management, Temple University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; bachelor's degree in history, Kirovograd State University, Kirovograd, Ukraine; advanced management program, IESE Business School, University of Navarra, Barcelona, Spain My first automotive job was a compensation and international mobility lead for Dana. When I joined the company, it was going through bankruptcy and restructuring.

