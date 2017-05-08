Mariya K. Trickett
Name: Mariya K. Trickett Title: Senior vice president, global human resources r Company: Dana Location: Cham, Switzerland & Maumee, Ohio, USA Age: 35 Family: Partner, Eric Born: Kirovograd, Ukraine Nationality: Ukraine and USA Languages: Master's degree in human resource management, Temple University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; bachelor's degree in history, Kirovograd State University, Kirovograd, Ukraine; advanced management program, IESE Business School, University of Navarra, Barcelona, Spain My first automotive job was a compensation and international mobility lead for Dana. When I joined the company, it was going through bankruptcy and restructuring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frampton
|Mon
|billy boy
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|May 6
|Navyseabeewife
|159
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|2
|Brittany Allen
|Apr 26
|Loved her
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|First Muslim Congressman stumps in Toledo for C... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Treatz9726
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC