From Toledo to the Far East: First hand look at a U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer
With a group of reporters, I got a first-hand, on board look at the USS John Paul Jones, which directs and coordinates anti-air, surface, undersea, and strike warfare missions. As part of the U.S. Navy's Pacific fleet, this includes patrolling the waters of the Pacific and being ready for battle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12)
|20 hr
|Curious kin
|7
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|May 22
|mikehawkshaw
|164
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|May 22
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Pound me hard
|May 15
|Allen7542
|1
|Panel to look at how heroin affects area
|May 15
|Beth
|2
|Frampton
|May 8
|billy boy
|2
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC