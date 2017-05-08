Dana Q1 net income jumps 67%
Dana Inc.'s first-quarter net income rose 67 percent to $75 million on the strength of new business with automakers, greater demand for light trucks and improvement in various other business lines. such as U.S. Manufacturing Corp., a company that makes axle housing and driveline shafts in the Detroit suburb of Warren, Mich.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frampton
|Mon
|billy boy
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|May 6
|Navyseabeewife
|159
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|2
|Brittany Allen
|Apr 26
|Loved her
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|First Muslim Congressman stumps in Toledo for C... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Treatz9726
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC