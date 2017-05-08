Dana Q1 net income jumps 67%

Dana Q1 net income jumps 67%

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: Automotive News

Dana Inc.'s first-quarter net income rose 67 percent to $75 million on the strength of new business with automakers, greater demand for light trucks and improvement in various other business lines. such as U.S. Manufacturing Corp., a company that makes axle housing and driveline shafts in the Detroit suburb of Warren, Mich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maumee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Frampton Mon billy boy 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15) May 6 Navyseabeewife 159
News Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10) Apr 29 Anonymous 2
Brittany Allen Apr 26 Loved her 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Apr 12 Go Blue Forever 44
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Apr 11 Anon 17
News First Muslim Congressman stumps in Toledo for C... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Treatz9726 3
See all Maumee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maumee Forum Now

Maumee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maumee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Maumee, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,608 • Total comments across all topics: 280,889,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC