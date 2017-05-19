Co-defendant identifies shooter in death of Maumee teen

Andrew Foster-Martin, 17, hears the charges he faces-murder and aggravated robbery related to death of Collin Doyle April 17. A co-defendant this morning identified Andrew Foster-Martin as the person who shot into a vehicle in February, killing a Maumee teen and injuring another. Tyreese Davis, 17, testified today in Lucas County Juvenile Court that Foster-Martin fired into the rear of a vehicle that Collin Doyle, 17, and Armond Batey, 16, were passengers.

