Appliance Center plans its 3rd store
While some national retailers such as Sears, Macy's, and Gander Mountain are contracting, a well-respected Tole- do-area retailer is headed in the other direction. The Appliance Center of Maumee announced Wednesday that it will open a third store at 5656 Monroe St. in Sylvania, possibly late next month or in early July.
Toledo Blade.
