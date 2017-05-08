Walleye Fest weekend kicks off Friday...

Walleye Fest weekend kicks off Friday night

Friday Apr 28 Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

While festivities have been going on since the beginning of the week, the first-ever Perrysburg-Maumee WalleyeFest weekend officially kicks off Friday evening. The festivities will last throughout the weekend as the two cities celebrate the Maumee River and the annual walleye run.

