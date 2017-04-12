Tom Grams: 1948-2017
Tom Grams, a lifelong farmer who grew vegetables and grain and raised livestock in what had become a suburban setting, and whose just-picked offerings attracted customers to the family's open-air market, died Friday in St. Luke's Hospital, Maumee. He was 68. He had health problems for more than a decade, his son, Bob, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
