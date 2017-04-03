Toledo Regional Chamber joins discuss...

Toledo Regional Chamber joins discussion on water

Chamber President Wendy Gramza and Chairman Marc Stockwell sent a letter on March 16 to leaders from Toledo and its eight water customers urging them to form a regional water authority. They also are offering to find and pay for a consultant to help them.

