Toledo Regional Chamber joins discussion on water
Chamber President Wendy Gramza and Chairman Marc Stockwell sent a letter on March 16 to leaders from Toledo and its eight water customers urging them to form a regional water authority. They also are offering to find and pay for a consultant to help them.
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|15 hr
|Amirwin08
|41
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Sat
|Big Johnson
|1
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Frampton
|Mar 17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|Mar 10
|dbuxton
|157
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Mar 9
|big johnson
|16
