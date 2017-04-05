Toledo, area communities consider cha...

Toledo, area communities consider chamber's offer on water issue

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Leaders from Toledo and the eight communities that purchase its water will consider an offer by the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce to find and pay for a facilitator to help bring consensus to the long-debated push to form a regional water authority. Representatives from Toledo, Maumee, Perrysburg, Sylvania, Fulton County, Lucas County, Monroe County, Whitehouse, and the Northwestern Water and Sewer District voted today to send four representatives from their regional water committee to meet with a chamber representative to further discuss its proposal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maumee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Apr 2 Amirwin08 41
News Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ... Apr 1 Big Johnson 1
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 21 RuffnReddy 2
Frampton Mar 17 Dcxxbh34 1
Vote for Donald J. Trump Mar 16 giddy 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15) Mar 10 dbuxton 157
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Mar 9 big johnson 16
See all Maumee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maumee Forum Now

Maumee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maumee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Maumee, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,825 • Total comments across all topics: 280,072,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC