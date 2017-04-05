Toledo, area communities consider chamber's offer on water issue

Leaders from Toledo and the eight communities that purchase its water will consider an offer by the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce to find and pay for a facilitator to help bring consensus to the long-debated push to form a regional water authority. Representatives from Toledo, Maumee, Perrysburg, Sylvania, Fulton County, Lucas County, Monroe County, Whitehouse, and the Northwestern Water and Sewer District voted today to send four representatives from their regional water committee to meet with a chamber representative to further discuss its proposal.

