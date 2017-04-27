Sunshine Studios brightens up Toledo ...

Sunshine Studios brightens up Toledo aquarium

Wednesday Apr 26

Peter James, an artist at Sunshine Studios in Maumee, helped create the underwater world at the Toledo Zoo & Aquarium. The exhibit is on display through May 31. Eric Smith, an artist at Sunshine Studios in Maumee, recently visitied the Toledo Zoo & Aquarium to check out the exhibit that he helped to create.

