Sunshine Studios brightens up Toledo aquarium
Peter James, an artist at Sunshine Studios in Maumee, helped create the underwater world at the Toledo Zoo & Aquarium. The exhibit is on display through May 31. Eric Smith, an artist at Sunshine Studios in Maumee, recently visitied the Toledo Zoo & Aquarium to check out the exhibit that he helped to create.
