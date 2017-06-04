Restaurant Report Card: 4.6.17 Granit...

Restaurant Report Card: 4.6.17 Granite City

Thursday Apr 6

This week, sanitarians with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department handed out double-digit violations to five restaurants, including the McDonalds on Airport Highway across from Spring Meadows. X Hand washing was not observed.

