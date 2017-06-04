Restaurant Report Card: 4.6.17 Granite City
This week, sanitarians with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department handed out double-digit violations to five restaurants, including the McDonalds on Airport Highway across from Spring Meadows. X Hand washing was not observed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Sat
|Amirwin08
|43
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Frampton
|Mar 17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|big johnson
|16
|First Muslim Congressman stumps in Toledo for C...
|Oct '16
|Treatz9726
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC