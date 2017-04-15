Religion Offerings: 4-15
The Franciscan Earth Literacy Center at the Sisters of Saint Francis convent is hosting an Earth Day celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, followed by a butterfly-based lecture about Pope Francis' landmark encyclical on the environment at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Games, hikes, seed planting, tree climbing, wagon rides, water quality monitoring, and a tour of Franciscan Earth Literacy Center's Straw Bale House will be featured at Sunday's Earth Day celebration, an event designed for families.
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Frampton
|Mar 17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
|Vote for Donald J. Trump (Oct '16)
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
|First Muslim Congressman stumps in Toledo for C...
|Oct '16
|Treatz9726
|3
