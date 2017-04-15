Religion Offerings: 4-15

The Franciscan Earth Literacy Center at the Sisters of Saint Francis convent is hosting an Earth Day celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, followed by a butterfly-based lecture about Pope Francis' landmark encyclical on the environment at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Games, hikes, seed planting, tree climbing, wagon rides, water quality monitoring, and a tour of Franciscan Earth Literacy Center's Straw Bale House will be featured at Sunday's Earth Day celebration, an event designed for families.

