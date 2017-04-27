Regional water committee OKs hiring of consultant for $98,000

A planning committee agreed to hire a $98,000 consultant to help area leaders reach a consensus on how to form a regional water district - which aims to keep water safe and affordable for its consumers while giving each community a fair say in how Toledo's Collins Park Water Treatment Plant is managed. The Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments' regional water planning committee voted unanimously to hire Eric Rothstein of Galardi Rothstein Group, who advised the 2016 formation of Detroit's Great Lakes Water Authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.