Refurbished Toledo tower gives city flair
The Tower on the Maumee is a 28-story building was originally built in 1969 to house the headquarters of Owens Corning. After laying vacant for two decades, it's being renovated by the Douglas Company to offer apartments on the top 11 floors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Frampton
|Mar '17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
|Vote for Donald J. Trump (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|giddy
|2
|First Muslim Congressman stumps in Toledo for C...
|Oct '16
|Treatz9726
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC