Refurbished Toledo tower gives city flair

The Tower on the Maumee is a 28-story building was originally built in 1969 to house the headquarters of Owens Corning. After laying vacant for two decades, it's being renovated by the Douglas Company to offer apartments on the top 11 floors.

