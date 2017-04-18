Police arrest man for possible connection to murder of Maumee High School student
According to court documents, witnesses say Anderson was allegedly driving himself and others to rob victims on the night of February 22 near Hillcrest and Homewood. Documents show that during the robbery, someone pulled out a gun and fired into a vehicle, striking two victims.
