Perrysburg, Maumee square off in fish...

Perrysburg, Maumee square off in fishing tournament

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Everyone met at 10 a.m. then set off to their own locations to try and catch as many fish as possible before 1 p.m. At 1 p.m., they met back up to measure the fish and determine the winning team. "You know the river runs through us and it's a neat event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maumee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brittany Allen Wed Loved her 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Apr 12 Go Blue Forever 44
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Apr 11 Anon 17
News Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ... Apr 1 Big Johnson 1
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar '17 RuffnReddy 2
News First Muslim Congressman stumps in Toledo for C... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Treatz9726 3
Walking partner (Sep '15) Sep '15 MrWaterville 1
See all Maumee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maumee Forum Now

Maumee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maumee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Maumee, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,029 • Total comments across all topics: 280,623,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC