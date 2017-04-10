Parker Steel Moves Into New Headquarters
Parker Steel's new headquarters in Maumee, OH offers their employees and customers a bright and airy work and meeting space with rustic beams and wooded views. Parker Steel Company , a supplier of metric-sized metals in North America, has moved their headquarters from the original location on Monroe Street in Toledo, OH to 1625 Indian Wood Circle, Maumee, OH.
