Ohio's TDC Risk Management Partners with Highline Insurance

Thursday Apr 6

TDC Risk Management, a Maumee, Ohio-based independent property and casualty insurance agency and risk management firm announced a partnership with California's Highline Insurance. TDC Risk Management has a focus on providing personal risk management solutions for successful business owners, their businesses, high profile executives as well as athletes and entertainers requiring complex risk management solutions and strategies.

