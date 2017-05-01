MVPO asks for input in area economic development survey
The Maumee Valley Planning Organization , designated as a regional planning and development organization, is seeking public input via an online survey. This survey is designed to gather opinions on the economic development issues in the five-county region, which includes Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams counties in northwest Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paulding Progress.
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Sat
|Anonymous
|2
|Brittany Allen
|Apr 26
|Loved her
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|First Muslim Congressman stumps in Toledo for C... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Treatz9726
|3
|Walking partner (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|MrWaterville
|1
|Critics: 2nd charter school probe needed (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Bullseye
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC