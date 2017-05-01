MVPO asks for input in area economic ...

MVPO asks for input in area economic development survey

Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Paulding Progress

The Maumee Valley Planning Organization , designated as a regional planning and development organization, is seeking public input via an online survey. This survey is designed to gather opinions on the economic development issues in the five-county region, which includes Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams counties in northwest Ohio.

