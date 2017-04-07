Mayors have consensus on water district

The mayors of Toledo and Sylvania expressed cautious consensus on forming a regional water authority at a meeting with The Blade's editorial board Thursday. Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson and Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough agreed a regional water district, formed under state law and governed by an appointed board, is essential to ensure safe, reliable drinking water and promote economic development in northwest Ohio.

