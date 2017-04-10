Maumee Schools new lights are helping kids learn
All the bulbs were changed last week at Maumee High School when the students were out for spring break. They were changed to LED, and soon enough, every school in the district will get the same change! "For all students it's helpful, but there are some students who are more sensitive to the flicker that comes with a florescent light.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Wed
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Frampton
|Mar 17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
|Vote for Donald J. Trump (Oct '16)
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
|First Muslim Congressman stumps in Toledo for C...
|Oct '16
|Treatz9726
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC