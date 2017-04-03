Maumee files complaint over state's cell tower legislation
Maumee officials took action today over a piece of state legislation that revokes the city's ability to approve or deny construction of new wireless telecommunication towers. City council voted unanimously to file a formal complaint and request an injunction against portions of Ohio Senate Bill 331 that relate to cell phone towers and antennas.
