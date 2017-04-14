Lovell Jones: 1922-2017

Lovell Jones, who made her career in day care, first at the former Maumee Valley Hospital, and became adviser, foot soldier, and officer in the perennial re-election campaigns of her husband, the late State Rep. Casey Jones, died Sunday at Kingston Care Center of Sylvania. She was 94. She and Mr. Jones moved in 2001 from their longtime Pinewood Avenue home to assisted living at the Elizabeth Scott Community in Springfield Township.

