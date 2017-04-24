Heritage Corridor plans wildflower wa...

Heritage Corridor plans wildflower walk at Cecil area preserve

CECIL The Maumee Valley Heritage Corridor will be having a special spring wildflower walk at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at the Forrest Woods Nature Preserve near Cecil in Paulding County. The guided tour will be lead by Rob Krain, executive director of the Black Swamp Conservancy.

