Heritage Corridor plans wildflower walk at Cecil area preserve
CECIL The Maumee Valley Heritage Corridor will be having a special spring wildflower walk at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at the Forrest Woods Nature Preserve near Cecil in Paulding County. The guided tour will be lead by Rob Krain, executive director of the Black Swamp Conservancy.
