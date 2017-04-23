Government officials bizarrely withhold cause-of-death lists
For the last several months, I've had far more complaints on one issue than any other. As Carol Lindhuber of Sylvania puts it: "Why has The Blade stopped printing the cause of death notices? Well, the problem does not seem to be the newspaper - but with state and local bureaucrats who are refusing to release what is very clearly public information.
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar '17
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Frampton
|Mar '17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
|Vote for Donald J. Trump (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|giddy
|2
|First Muslim Congressman stumps in Toledo for C...
|Oct '16
|Treatz9726
|3
