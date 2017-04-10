Four taken to hospital after six vehicle crash in Maumee
A multiple-injury accident in Maumee has shut down the west bound lanes of the Anthony Wayne Trail near Michigan and South Detroit. According to police on the scene, vehicles were stopped at a red light, when a semi coming westbound on the Trail failed to stop in time and created a domino effect.
