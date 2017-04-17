Food trucks to make special visit to Maumee April 28 during Walleye Fest

The Maumee Uptown Business Association will present a special edition of Food Truck Friday late this month in conjunction with Perrysburg-Maumee Walleye Fest. Ten food trucks will line up at East Wayne and Conant streets on April 28 between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Featured will be live music and guest appearances from Toledo Walleye mascots Spike and CatTrick.

