Five things you might have missed: 4/10
Eighth graders Alyssa Driver, left, Cora Lee Herrling, and Lily Jones, trace the projected design of the Episcopal cross onto a pantry that will go to Christ Episcopal Church in Huron. Perrysburg Junior High School art students work on Little Free Pantries at the school in Perrysburg, Ohio on April 6. Steve Eagle, of Wabash, Indiana, assembling his Newport 17 for the Military Sport Scale of the People's Choice award.
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Sat
|Amirwin08
|43
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Frampton
|Mar 17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|big johnson
|16
|First Muslim Congressman stumps in Toledo for C...
|Oct '16
|Treatz9726
|3
