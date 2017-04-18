Cookie honor is music to maestro's ears
Yuval Zaliouk, chief executive officer of Almondina/Y-Z Enterprises Inc. and conductor laureate of the Toledo Symphony, shows his Almondina product, named in honor of his grandmother, Dina Nathanson. Almondina biscuits and toastees are produced at his business in Maumee, where he bakes 180,000 cookies and employs 25 workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Frampton
|Mar '17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
|Vote for Donald J. Trump (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|giddy
|2
|First Muslim Congressman stumps in Toledo for C...
|Oct '16
|Treatz9726
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC