CHIP provides funding assistance for ...

CHIP provides funding assistance for home repair

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Press

Oregon and Lucas County will file a combined application under the Community Housing Impact & Preservation program for financial assistance for various housing needs of low and moderate income residents. The state provides funds to local governments under the CHIP program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maumee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Wed Senor pelucas 42
News Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ... Apr 1 Big Johnson 1
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 21 RuffnReddy 2
Frampton Mar 17 Dcxxbh34 1
Vote for Donald J. Trump Mar 16 giddy 2
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Mar 9 big johnson 16
News First Muslim Congressman stumps in Toledo for C... Oct '16 Treatz9726 3
See all Maumee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maumee Forum Now

Maumee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maumee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Maumee, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,635 • Total comments across all topics: 280,107,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC