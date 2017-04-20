Children's choirs mark 10th anniversary
The Children's Choir of Northwest Ohio celebrates its 10th anniversary with a concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Maumee Performing Arts Center. The Children's Choir of Northwest Ohio is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a concert titled "How Can I Keep From Singing?" The event features performances by the third through fifth grade Jubilate Choir and the fifth through ninth grade Bel Canto Choir.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Frampton
|Mar '17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
|Vote for Donald J. Trump (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|giddy
|2
|First Muslim Congressman stumps in Toledo for C...
|Oct '16
|Treatz9726
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC