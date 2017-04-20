Children's choirs mark 10th anniversary

Children's choirs mark 10th anniversary

The Children's Choir of Northwest Ohio celebrates its 10th anniversary with a concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Maumee Performing Arts Center. The Children's Choir of Northwest Ohio is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a concert titled "How Can I Keep From Singing?" The event features performances by the third through fifth grade Jubilate Choir and the fifth through ninth grade Bel Canto Choir.

