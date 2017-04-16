Children scramble for treasure-filled eggs
Evie Jackson, 4, left, and her sister Natalie Jackson, 7, open their eggs to see what treasures were hidden. Two locations of the church hold their Egg Drop today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Frampton
|Mar 17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
|Vote for Donald J. Trump (Oct '16)
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
|First Muslim Congressman stumps in Toledo for C...
|Oct '16
|Treatz9726
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC