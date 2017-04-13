Book 'Hillbilly Elegy' to become a movie

Book 'Hillbilly Elegy' to become a movie

The Oscar-winning team of director Ron Howard and producer Brian Grazer are bringing J.D. Vance's bestselling debut Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis to the big screen. Vance will give the keynote speech at this year's Lincoln Day Dinner of the Lucas County Republican Party, April 24 at the Pinnacle Grand Ballroom, 1772 Indian Wood Circle, Maumee.

