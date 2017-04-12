Arrest made in connection with death of Maumee teen
A West Toledo man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on felony charges in connection with the shooting death of a Maumee High School senior and the wounding of another youth, authorities said. Jermonte Anderson, 19, of the 600 block of West Alexis Road, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning in Toledo Municipal Court.
