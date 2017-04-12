Arrest made in connection with death ...

Arrest made in connection with death of Maumee teen

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

A West Toledo man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on felony charges in connection with the shooting death of a Maumee High School senior and the wounding of another youth, authorities said. Jermonte Anderson, 19, of the 600 block of West Alexis Road, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning in Toledo Municipal Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maumee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) 12 hr Go Blue Forever 44
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Tue Anon 17
News Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ... Apr 1 Big Johnson 1
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 21 RuffnReddy 2
Frampton Mar 17 Dcxxbh34 1
Vote for Donald J. Trump (Oct '16) Mar 16 giddy 2
News First Muslim Congressman stumps in Toledo for C... Oct '16 Treatz9726 3
See all Maumee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maumee Forum Now

Maumee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maumee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Maumee, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,065 • Total comments across all topics: 280,250,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC