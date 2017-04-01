Acts of service: Playwright unites ch...

Acts of service: Playwright unites church with stage productions

There are 1 comment on the Toledo Blade story from Saturday Apr 1, titled Acts of service: Playwright unites church with stage productions. In it, Toledo Blade reports that:

Tony Lane's latest play 'Dead Air' is the first in which he wrote a role for himself. The final performance of the free play is at 7 p.m. today at Maumee United Methodist Church's Family Life Center stage, 405 Sackett St. Tony Lane, left, writes, directs, and stars in the play 'Dead Air,' which will be performed at Maumee United Methodist Church in Maumee.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Big Johnson

Columbus, OH

#1 Saturday Apr 1
Oh boy, religious comedy. When you nail a guy to a cross the laffs just write themselves.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maumee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) 3 hr Amirwin08 43
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 21 RuffnReddy 2
Frampton Mar 17 Dcxxbh34 1
Vote for Donald J. Trump Mar 16 giddy 2
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Mar 9 big johnson 16
News First Muslim Congressman stumps in Toledo for C... Oct '16 Treatz9726 3
Walking partner (Sep '15) Sep '15 MrWaterville 1
See all Maumee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maumee Forum Now

Maumee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maumee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Maumee, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,462 • Total comments across all topics: 280,143,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC