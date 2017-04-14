240 military recruits from area honored
About 240 Toledo-area high school seniors and recent graduates who enlisted in the military were honored Thursday at an annual event in Maumee. "I enlisted so other people don't have to," said Gaige Diemer, 18, of Defiance.
