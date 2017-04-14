17-year-old arrested on murder charge in death of Maumee teen
Toledo Police announced another arrest in the shooting death of a Maumee High School senior and the wounding of another youth. Andrew Foster-Martin, 17, was arrested today on murder and aggravated robbery charges, according to a Toledo Police release.
