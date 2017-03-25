Work set for Weston, Rossford, McComb

Work set for Weston, Rossford, McComb

The Northwestern Water and Sewer District has awarded four contracts for repairs and improvements in Rossford, Weston, and McComb, Ohio. The district's board of trustees voted Thursday to hire Cash Services of Northwood for $88,470 to replace an aging sewer line along Lorraine Place in Rossford and to hire Zee Construction of Maumee to build a new waterline loop in Rossford's Colony Subdivision for $77,807.

