Warm weekend weather a good sign for Walleye Run
Fish enthusiasts around northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan are itching to get their feet wet for the annual Walleye Run. Some though, just too eager to wait, headed out to the Maumee River Monday for the first day of spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|14 hr
|Senor pelucas
|42
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Frampton
|Mar 17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Mar 9
|big johnson
|16
|First Muslim Congressman stumps in Toledo for C...
|Oct '16
|Treatz9726
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC