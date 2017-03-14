Tower on Maumee praised by architect

Tower on Maumee praised by architect

Monday Mar 13 Read more: Toledo Blade

Elisabeth Knibbe, Quinn Evans Architects, is an expert in state and federal historic tax credit programs, and spoke during the Rotary Club of Toledo luncheon. The Tower on the Maumee at 200 N. Saint Clair St. was once Fiberglas Tower.

