Tower on Maumee praised by architect
Elisabeth Knibbe, Quinn Evans Architects, is an expert in state and federal historic tax credit programs, and spoke during the Rotary Club of Toledo luncheon. The Tower on the Maumee at 200 N. Saint Clair St. was once Fiberglas Tower.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maumee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|21 hr
|Jane Patterson
|39
|Frampton
|Fri
|Dcxxbh34
|1
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15)
|Mar 10
|dbuxton
|157
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Mar 9
|big johnson
|16
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 2
|Joyce Theisen
|1
|moneyv
|Mar 1
|dud
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maumee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC