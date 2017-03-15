Snow no big deal, but closes schools

Snow no big deal, but closes schools

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Owen Hancock, 7, of Whitehouse, front, and Luke Schoon, 6, of Perrysburg enjoy a morning of sledding at Side Cut Metropark in Maumee. Several school districts, including Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg, were closed Tuesday because of the snow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maumee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing -Perrysburg OH (May '15) Mar 10 dbuxton 157
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Mar 9 big johnson 16
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 2 Joyce Theisen 1
moneyv Mar 1 dud 3
Help please Mar 1 dud 2
Bought new car Feb 15 Sad Dad 1
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) Feb '17 dcool 376
See all Maumee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maumee Forum Now

Maumee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maumee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Maumee, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,035 • Total comments across all topics: 279,555,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC